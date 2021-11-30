Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.24

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.78 ($0.05). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 98,179 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08. The firm has a market cap of £23.73 million and a P/E ratio of 41.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

