Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $100.16 and last traded at $100.20, with a volume of 108256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.41.

Specifically, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after buying an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

