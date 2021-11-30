Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Up 2.5%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 2,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of research firms have commented on TLTZY. Barclays raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

