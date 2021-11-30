Telecom Plus PLC (TEP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27 on December 17th

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON TEP opened at GBX 1,448 ($18.92) on Tuesday. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 993.65 ($12.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,530.79 ($20.00). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,229.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,167.15.
About Telecom Plus
