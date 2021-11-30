TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.12

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.12 and traded as high as C$29.54. TELUS shares last traded at C$29.49, with a volume of 3,015,728 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$40.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.81%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

