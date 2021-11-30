Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.07. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $6,760,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

