Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Terex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Terex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Terex Co. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

