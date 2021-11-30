Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 189.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 39.1% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,136.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.96, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $961.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

