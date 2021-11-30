Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

