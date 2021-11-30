The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,406 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of AES opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

