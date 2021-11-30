The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,354.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

