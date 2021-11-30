The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKEAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of BKEAY opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

