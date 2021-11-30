The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

BNS stock opened at C$81.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.90. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.20 and a 12-month high of C$83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

