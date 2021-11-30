The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stake Reduced by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE:CC opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.