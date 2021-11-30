The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Clorox were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,764,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

