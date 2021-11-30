The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Financial were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in Community Financial by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Community Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Financial alerts:

TCFC stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Community Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Community Financial Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.