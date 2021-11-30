The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 177.5% in November

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GGT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,731. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,175,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 439,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 30.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

