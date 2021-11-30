The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 177.5% in November

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GGT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,731. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
