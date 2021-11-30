The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €27.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.02) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.87 ($28.26).

FRA:GYC opened at €21.22 ($24.11) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.12 and its 200-day moving average is €22.65. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

