The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on AES (NYSE:AES)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.10.

AES stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. AES has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

