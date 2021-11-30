The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The firm has a market cap of $424.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

