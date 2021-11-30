The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Honest alerts:

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $266,670 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. FMR LLC bought a new position in Honest during the second quarter worth about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth $36,196,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 1,998,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63. Honest has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.