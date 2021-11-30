The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Mosaic has decreased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Mosaic stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mosaic has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

