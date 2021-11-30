The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

