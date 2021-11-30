The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SST) Plans GBX 11.50 Dividend

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SST) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SST opened at GBX 1,142.50 ($14.93) on Tuesday. The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 946 ($12.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,258.64 ($16.44). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,150.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,087.30. The stock has a market cap of £306.72 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24.

About The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited. It is co-managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan and Australasia.

