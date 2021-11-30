The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Western Union has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

