The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Western Union by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.