Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stake Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Thermon Group worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on THR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

