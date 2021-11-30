TheStreet Downgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to C+

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BBAR opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 515,371 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

