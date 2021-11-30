TheStreet Downgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to C+

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BBAR opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 515,371 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

