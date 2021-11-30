TheStreet Upgrades Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

ARCH opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 20.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

In other Arch Resources news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

