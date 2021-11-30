Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 44,311 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $79,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

