Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,813 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $94,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

