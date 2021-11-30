Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Centene were worth $65,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 18.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

