Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 5,558 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Accenture were worth $68,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 105,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $24,770,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $365.82 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The company has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

