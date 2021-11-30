Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $82,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Radian Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 4,773.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $1,514,627. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

