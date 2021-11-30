Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 184.3% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of THBRF opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

