Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 184.3% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of THBRF opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.05.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
