Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at about $722,000.

Shares of TIOA stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

