Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Short Interest Update

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TNMCF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Titan Mining has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

