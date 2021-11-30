Tornado Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.33 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.00 or 0.00078893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $49.49 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00093842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.50 or 0.07966174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.17 or 0.99679641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021886 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

