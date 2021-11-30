Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 207.1% in November

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. 1,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

