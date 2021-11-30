Transform Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 106,245 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 313,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 142,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

