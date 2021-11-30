Transform Wealth LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.10.

Shares of AMP opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.83 and a 12-month high of $312.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

