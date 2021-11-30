Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in November

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

