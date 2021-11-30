Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

TGI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Triumph Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

