Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Tupperware Brands worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 88,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.15 million, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

