Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

