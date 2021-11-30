Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Turing
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.