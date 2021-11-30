Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 5.3%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 14,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,694,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

