Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $337.52. The company had a trading volume of 536,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,921,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.42 and its 200-day moving average is $290.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.