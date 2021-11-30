Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Hold Rating from JMP Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

