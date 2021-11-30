Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $23.87

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.87, but opened at $25.68. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 114 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

