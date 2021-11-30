UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

